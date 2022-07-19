English
    Omega Seiki Mobility opens EV mfg facility at Faridabad

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Wednesday announced the opening of a manufacturing facility at Faridabad (Haryana) at an investment of Rs 75 crore.

    The new integrated facility, which is the company’s third plant at its headquarters city and the fourth in all, will have a capacity to produce 15,000 electric three wheelers annually, the company said in a statement.

    The plans are to scale up the production to 50,000 units in the next three years by investing another Rs 150 crore. The new plant will be manufacturing the entire range of OSM’s cargo electric three-wheeler Rage+ as well as passenger e-three wheeler, Stream, the company said.

    The new plant will be manufacturing the entire range of OSM’s cargo electric three-wheeler Rage+ as well as passenger e-three wheeler, Stream, the company said. Recently, the company inaugurated a similar facility in Pune (Maharashtra).

    "The launch of our third facility in Faridabad marks another important landmark for Omega Seiki Mobility. We have an order book of 50,000 plus cargo electric three wheelers and this facility has been set up to meet the growing market demand,” said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

    This is Omega Seiki’s third manufacturing plant in Faridabad. The first facility, which also houses the company’s R&D centre, cargo three wheelers with a production capacity of 7,200 vehicles per annum.

    The second plant has a capacity to produce 12,000 electric two-wheelers per annum.

    "We have invested USD 50 million in all the three facilities in Faridabad till now and recently inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Pune for producing e-cargo and passenger vehicles. Also, we are receiving good feedback on our e-passenger vehicle and will soon be launching a plant facility in Chennai for electric passenger vehicles," added Narang.
    Tags: #electric vehicles #Faridabad #Omega Seiki Mobility
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 03:43 pm
