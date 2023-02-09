Ola expands S1 portfolio, launches S1 Air in three variants starting at Rs 84,999

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric announced the launch of a new range of e-scooters – the Ola S1 Air – on February 9. The new S1 Air e-scooter line-up is priced between Rs 84,999 and Rs 1,09,999. Reservations for Ola S1 Air are now open for Rs 999, and the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will commence from July 2023.

The Ola S1 Air was first unveiled during Diwali 2022. For this model, Ola re-engineered the powertrain and battery packs for the new variants of S1 Air, while retaining the popular features of the Ola S1. Instead of the 2.5 kWh battery, the Ola S1 Air will now come in 3 variants, powered by 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery packs, a 4.5kW hub motor and a top speed of 85 km/hr. The Ola S1 Air’s 2 kWh variant offers an IDC range of 85 km, while the IDC range for the 3kWh and 4kWh variants is 125 km and 165 km, respectively, the company said in a release.

The S1 Air is available in two-tone body colours, such as coral glam, neo mint, porcelain white, jet black, and liquid silver. The Ola S1 Air will be available at Rs 84,999 for the entry-level variant (2Kwh), Rs 99,999 for the mid-variant (3 kwh), and Rs 1,09,999 for the top variant (4 Kwh). Customers who had reserved the 2.5 kWh variant of Ola S1 Air during the Diwali reservation window, will be upgraded to the 3Kwh variant for no additional cost.

The new S1 variant will be available in all 11 colour variants, namely, gerua, matt black, coral glam, millennial pink, porcelain white, midnight blue, jet black, marshmallow, anthracite grey, liquid silver, and neo mint.

Shriram Life Q3 profit grows multi-fold to Rs 31 crore

Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y Ola Electric has also launched a new model in the S1 range which has a 2KWh battery pack priced at Rs 99,999. The new Ola S1 variant will have the same minimalist design but it comes with a powerful 8.5 kW motor and offers an IDC range of 91 km and a top speed of 90 km/hr. The purchase window for the new variant opens immediately, while the deliveries will begin in March 2023. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “The uptick in EVs has been quick once world-class alternatives to ICE vehicles were made available for the Indian customers. With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world. The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs. If 2022 was the beginning of the end for the ICE Age, 2023 will alter the course of the 2W industry in India.” He also tweeted a video showcasing the new range of e-scooters. Notably, Ola sold 25,000 units of the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters in January 2023, clocking its best monthly performance ever.

Moneycontrol News