business Ola electric scooter: how to book, key features & expected range Ola Electric has opened reservations for its electric scooter, and said that customers can reserve their Ola Scooter for a refundable deposit of Rs 499. The pricing of the scooter is yet to be revealed along with specifications. However, teasers from Ola Electric have confirmed a few 'best in segment' features in the soon-to-be-launched scooter. Here is a peak at what’s in store.