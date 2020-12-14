OKIE Electronics to enter AC, air-cooler segment in 2021; plans to set up factory in Maharashtra

Amidst the pandemic and the financial uncertainty it has engendered, Mumbai-based OKIE Ventures, under the leadership of founder and MD Jitin Masand, decided to enter the consumer appliance segment by launching LED Televisions under the OKIE Electronics label.

Now, taking a cue from the positive response the company says it received from customers, OKIE Electronics plans to enter the air-conditioner and air-cooler market in 2021.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Jitin Masand, Founder & MD, OKIE Ventures, said that the idea is to offer a range of appliances to customers at affordable rates.

OKIE Ventures, which was set up in 2011, has been involved in contract manufacturing for foreign brands for mobile phones, sound systems and accessories. Exact details on the brands were not disclosed.

Masand said that looking at the demand for quality products at affordable prices, the company decided to launch its own products.

“Despite the pandemic, we got a good response for our TVs. We have been able to sell 25,000 plus units. We want OKIE to be mass-premium brand,” he added.

OKIE Electronics has a TV production capacity of 4,000 per month, which the brand wants to increase to 10,000-15,000 units a month.

The brand has a presence in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as also in West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Gearing up for summer demand

Masand explained that the brand would enter the air-conditioner and air-cooler segment in January 2021. Demand for summer products such as ACs and coolers typically starts from February every year.

Currently, Masand said that the company has an outsourced assembly factory at Greater Noida. He added that OKIE is planning a new manufacturing facility near Mumbai that will be able to produce 15,000-20,000 televisions a month.

The company is setting up two electronics manufacturing plants in Maharashtra. This includes a 40,000 sq. ft. assembling factory at Vasai and another electronics manufacturing unit of around 2 lakh sq. ft. within the next 12 months.

When it comes to TVs, Masand said that about 30-40 percent of the components are made in India and the rest (such as open-cells) is imported from Hong Kong, Vietnam and China.

OKIE is eyeing Rs 50 crore revenue this year on the back of positive demand for its LED televisions. Masand said that the target is to reach Rs 200 crore in revenue next year.

“Indian customers are now open to experiment with newer appliance brands if they get the same quality and after-sales service. Hence we are using this opportunity," he added.

The brand, which currently employs 140 people, is looking to increase this by another 400 once the manufacturing facility is set up.