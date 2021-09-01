Oil processors, developers gear up to tap the oil palm opportunity

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian worker Abdul Rahim Gani, 32, carries oil palm fruits at Felda Bukit Cerakah in district of Klang outside Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo - RC12E23F6A40

In mid-August, the Centre unveiled an initiative called the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm, seeking to boost domestic production, lower imports and bring down prices of palm oil, used as a cooking medium and an ingredient in consumer products ranging from soap and shampoo to snacks like pizzas and doughnuts.

Green activists have opposed the initiative, citing the destruction of biodiversity caused by oil palm plantations in southeast Asia. Oil processors say it is a welcome boost for the industry.

“More area allocated for palm oil equals more indigenously produced palm oil, resulting in reduction in the general oil price in the industry. Hopefully, through this initiative, India can locally produce and cater to its burgeoning demand,” said Sanjay Goenka, chief executive officer and managing director of 3F Oil Palm Private Limited.

At its peak in 2019, India consumed about 10 million tonnes of palm oil, out of which only 0.25 million tonnes was produced locally. The rest was imported, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, shows data from rating agency ICRA Limited.

India’s vegetable oil economy, of which palm oil is a vital element, is the world’s fourth largest after the US, China and Brazil. Oilseeds account for 13 percent of gross cropped area and 10 percent of the value of all agricultural commodities produced in the country, according to the government’s website on the mission.

Under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm, the Centre will offer assistance to farmers for planting materials of Rs 29,000 per hectare, a steep increase from Rs 12,000 per hectare earlier.

The government is targeting bringing 1 million hectares by when under oil palm cultivation from 354,000 hectares in the financial year 2020.

The initiative is aimed at expanding domestic production three times to 1.1 million tonnes by 2025-26. It will, according to the government, rein in imports and prices.

Increased local production will result in cost savings for oil processors, which will be able to put their idle capacity to use.

Impact on inflation

According to Purnendu Kumar, leader of the consumer and retail practice at consulting firm Praxis Global Alliance, India’s oil processing capacity is around 36 million tonnes, out of which utilisation is barely 5-60%.

Palm oil is a key raw material in the packaged consumer products and so-called HoReCa industries that consume more than half the commodity’s imports. Many consumer goods makers have raised prices for the second quarter on account of rising prices of raw materials including palm oil.

The government’s move to increase the production of palm oil in the country comes at a time when palm oil prices have hit an all-time highs. The global price of palm oil averaged $601 per tonne in 2019 and increased to $752 per tonne in 2020, according to CARE Ratings. It had increased successively in each of the quarters an in the first quarter of 2021 reached $1014 per tonne, said the ratings agency. The World Bank has forecasted the price to average $974 per tonne in 2021.

Given the country’s heavy reliance on imports the commodity, it has huge implications for inflation and the economy.

“We are in a high input inflation environment, whether it is palm oil price, which impacts our personal hygiene portfolio or crude oil prices. We continued to take calculated price increases in the last quarter and at an aggregate level we hiked prices by 4-5%,” Sameer Shah, chief financial officer of Godrej Consumer Products Limited. told Mo neycontrol.

Emerging opportunity

Oil processors and developers are already planning strategies to tap the emerging opportunity. Godrej Agrovet Limited, for instance, plans to increase the area under the oil crop to 100,000 hectares over the next 5-6 years.

“We already have a processing plant in Mizoram in the northeast and a few in Andhra Pradesh where we have land under cultivation for palm oil. So, with this policy, we can expand our presence in the northeast. Currently, we have around 65-75,000 tonnes under cultivation, we will increase it to 1 lakh hectares,” said Balram Singh Yadav, managing director of Godrej Agrovet.

3F Oil Palm plans to step up investments across the eight states in which it is operating.

“In the near term, there may not be too much of an impact since oil palm has a long gestation period. Volumetrically, we hope to cover a significantly higher area in the years to come,” said Goenka.

“As a rough estimate, we can at least save on the currently imposed import duty to the tune of 17.5%. This will be a direct benefit to the end consumer,” Goenka added.

According to industry estimates, 3F Oil Palm, Godrej Agrovet and Ruchi Soya Industries Limited are the largest entities in the segment and process 75% of palm oil produced in India. More companies will enter the segment in the years ahead to tap the opportunity, experts say.

Challenges

To be sure, the mission confronts its own set of challenges, the foremost being its adoption by various states.

“We hope that the zeal with which the central government has taken up this mission trickles down to the state governments as well. Without the active support of the states, we cannot cover the area,” said Goenka.

Some experts are sceptical about the impact the the mission will have on the processing industry. The government’s of 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil production by financial year 2026 will still be much lower than India’s requirements and India will remain dependent on imports to meet its needs, said Ravish Mehta, senior analyst at ICRA.

And resistance by environmentalists to the mission, which focuses on the northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on grounds that it will undermine fragile biodiversity hotspots, looms.

Earlier this week, Meghalaya’s Environment and Forest Minister James Sangma said the government should reconsider its decision to push palm oil production in the state. “Mono-cropping of oil palm harms the biodiversity of any region and Meghalaya’s biodiversity is very sensitive and delicate,” he said.​