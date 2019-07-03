Oil India Ltd wants to exit Russian project, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said on July 3 the company has not yet decided to exit from its shale assets in the United States.
State-run Oil India Ltd has started the process to sell its 50% stake in Project License-61 in Russia as the performance of the asset didn't meet expectations, India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.Pradhan said on July 3 the company has not yet decided to exit from its shale assets in the United States.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 05:32 pm