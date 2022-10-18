OFI Global likely to have sold 5.5% stake in Zee Entertainment

OFI Global China Fund on October 17 decided to sell up to a total of 5.29 crore equity shares held in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd through a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on October 18.

The deal size, of 52,935,068 equity shares, represents around 5.51 percent of the total shares outstanding in the company.

Currently, investment firm Invesco, along with OFI Global China Fund LLC holds 11 percent stake in ZEEL to raise Rs 1,396 crore.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that the price for the deal was likely to be in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 263.7 per share. It was not clear yet what was the average price of the deal.

Following the transaction, shares of the company zoomed nearly 4 percent to Rs 273.40 per share.

OFI Global, along with Invesco, were two investors in Zee Entertainment that had objected last year to Punit Goenka leading the company. They had also moved to court in order to remove him and other directors from their positions. However, the tussle ended with announcement of Zee's merger with Sony India.

Earlier this week, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said its shareholders approved the proposal to merge with the rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Zee said the proposal received 99.99 per cent of the total vote polled favouring the resolution for the composite scheme of arrangement between the transferor company Zee Entertainment and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd (BEPL) with the transferee Culver Max Entertainment (CME), said a regulatory filing by home-grown media major.