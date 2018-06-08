Of leadership crunch and low pay: The talent crisis in public sector banks

At a time when a majority of the banking sector is fraught with bleeding balance sheets, at least four public sector banks remain headless.

That's not all. Eight more government-owned banks are expected to see a leadership change this year. And it will be not easy to fill these positions.

That is because weak governance process, low salaries and cultural issues are some of the issues plaguing the talent crisis at public sector banks. These issues make it even tougher to attract talent from the private banks.

With state-owned banks constituting to 70 percent of business in the banking system, the talent crunch has became a pain point for the whole industry.

Salary disparity

One of the reasons for the talent crunch is low salary packages at state-owned banks as compared with their private sector peers.

In FY17, Chairman of country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) earned about Rs 28.96 lakh, about 5 percent of the Rs 6.09 crore earned by Chanda Kochhar, the CEO of the country’s second-largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd.

As of today, the government guidelines allow that only 1 percent of the total profits can be given as performance linked incentives, which is not much given the large headcount in public sector banks.

Proposals by SBI for changes in the salary packages are pending with the government as of now.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Service, says that pay package needs to be upgraded at the entire senior management and a level below.

“Talent also needs to be infused at the general manager and lower level. This could take time as our public sector system is deep entrenched and there are many waiting in the queue for promotions…But the talent assessment method, the talent development method needs to change.”

Governance issue

Some voices point out that it is not just the unequal pay packages between public and private sector banks. Scrutiny over business decisions that may go wrong, governance processes and reluctance to adapt change have deterred talent from the private sector to work in public sector banks.

“It is not just the difference in pay. A lot of professionals from private sector are interested as they may want recognition or challenging work. But there are a lot of other differences in the functioning and procedures at public sector banks. It becomes a challenge for most of them to deliberate on a business outcome,” said Mishra.

Vacancies at CEO positions

The talent crunch comes at a vulnerable time for the banks.

Government banks are battling stressed loans in the banking system estimated at over Rs 11.5 lakh crore, or about 14 percent of total advances.

Moreover, at least 11 banks are under prompt corrective action (PCA) framework imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) limiting their business expansion going by their weak capital and asset quality ratios.

Andhra Bank, Dena Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank have had no CEOs since the start of this year. While Allahabad Bank’s CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian has been stripped off all powers after being named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the chargesheet involving the Rs 14,000-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), while she was heading it.

A week ago, Mahesh Kumar Jain, the head of IDBI Bank—which has the highest bad-loan ratio among Indian lenders—was named as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Bank CEOs whose terms will end by March end 2019 include Rakesh Sharma of Canara Bank, Kishor Kharat of Indian Bank, Melwyn Rego of Syndicate Bank, PK Bajaj of United Bank of India, R Marathe of Bank of Maharashtra, and RK Takkar of UCO Bank.

This apart, PS Jayakumar, CEO of Bank of Baroda, would be completing his three-year term by September. Rajiv Rishi, who completed his five-year term at Central Bank of India just recently, is unlikely to get an extension, although he has not completed 60 years –– the retirement age for PSU chiefs.

BBB in action

In 2016, the government had set up Banks Board Bureau (BBB) in order to professionalise the government banks but have not made much headway.

Nevertheless, the BBB, headed by former DoPT Secretary BP Sharma, will undertake its first major assignment of shortlisting candidates for about 30 top level vacancies in the public sector banks beginning June 13, said a PTI report last week.

“There are already some vacancies at the managing director (MD) and at the executive director (ED) level and some would be created during course of the current fiscal, sources said. In all, there are places for 12 MDs and 18 EDs who will be appointed during this fiscal,” the report said quoting sources.

SBI’s Deputy Managing Director and Corporate Development Officer Prashant Kumar, in an interview with Moneycontrol last year, spoke about the vacuum (both in quality and quantity terms) in the mid-level segment for the last 3-4 years. “Identification of certain roles and then hiring for the same is key. Also matching the talent with the size of experience and qualification with our salary levels is challenge and we are working on it.”

Another public sector banker said: “There is no dearth of talent in public sector banks but the hierarchy, the promotion process without meritocracy, corruption, intense scrutiny, less decision making power, sometimes dilutes the efforts.”