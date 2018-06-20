App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha consumers annoyed with shortage of LED bulbs under UJALA scheme

The consumers have also complained about how the products were sold in an unsystematic manner and without authentic bills.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hundreds of consumers in four tribal dominated districts in Odisha are annoyed because of the shortage of supply in the LED bulbs that were to be provided by the government under the UJALA scheme.

The Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All or UJALA scheme is the central government’s pan-India programme - launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, consumers have said that 70,000 LED bulbs, tube lights, and energy efficient fans have been damaged and they are yet to be replaced under the scheme by the authorised agency.

 

Affected consumers have proclaimed that the company had emphasised on distributing the 9-watt LED bulbs rather than other items like tube lights and energy efficient fans.

There is a clause of three years warranty on every product and the authorised distributing agencies are yet to replace the damaged products. The consumers have also complained about how the products were sold in an unsystematic manner and without authentic bills and the agencies stopped their services as the agreement term was over.

UJALA was launched to promote the use of efficient lighting technology at affordable rates by consumers.

The motive was to reduce energy consumption in lighting which helps power distribution companies to manage peak demand. The programme is being executed by the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Power Ministry, in collaboration with various power distribution companies across the country.

Through the Ujala scheme, the 9-watt LED bulbs were made available priced at Rs 70 per unit across the country, the 20-watt LED tube lights and the 5-star rated energy-efficient fans priced at Rs 220 and Rs 1,200 per unit respectively.

Susil Kumar, in charge of EESL-Odisha said in the report, “Due to huge demand across the country, supply to the state has been reduced. New tender will be floated soon to engage distribution agencies in Koraput district to regularise customer service. However, no agency is interested to participate in the tender for Maoist-prone Malkangiri.”
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 01:45 pm

