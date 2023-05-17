Occupancy, room rates have crossed pre-Covid levels for hotels, says Mahindra Holidays CEO

A room at Club Mahindra resort in Shimla's Kandaghat. Image: Club Mahindra

Hotels in India in two aspects have not only reached but surpassed pre-pandemic levels—occupancy and room rates, said Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited.

The average room rate at the industry level in March crossed Rs 8,000, a level it has hit for the first time, he said. "If you look at occupancy, they started touching 68-70 percent, which was never the case pre-pandemic. So, in these metrics, hotels have crossed pre-pandemic levels. The supply has been constrained because people (hotel chains) did not continue projects and this is why you are seeing average daily rates going up. Also, there is a demand surge and there is a supply constraint—that is leading to these numbers."

Singh said that the quarter ended March 31 was one of the best periods the company saw in terms of occupancy, revenue and membership upgrades. The company works on the model of offering holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships.

"Our occupancies last year (FY23) ended up moving up to 84 percent from 74 percent in the previous year (FY22) and this is on a base of at least 1,200 incremental rooms which got added in the last three years. So, during the pandemic we were adding rooms. This shows that occupancy has fully recovered. If I look at the current occupancy in the April-May-June quarter, it is likely to cross 89 percent. So occupancies are looking very good," the CEO said.

Adding more rooms

The company is also expanding inventory aggressively by creating more resorts, acquiring properties and also through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. "We added 372 rooms in FY23 and roughly about 700 rooms are going to go for construction. We are aiming to add about 1,500-1,600 rooms in the next three to four years at an investment of Rs 1,700-1,800 crore," Singh said.

He added that the company is closely working with state governments to see if they can get land or resorts that can run on a long lease. "We turned a resort in Mandi district in Janjehli, Himachal Pradesh, and that came through the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. They gave us the resort. We also got approval for a PPP project from Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. Recently, the Orissa government has awarded a piece of land to build a resort in which we have put in Rs 250 crore," he said.

Upcoming projects

On the timeline for the inventory coming up, Singh said that a resort in Kandaghat in Himachal Pradesh that has 70-odd rooms will get 180 more rooms at an investment of Rs 225 crore and that the project will be completed early next year.

"The second ongoing project is expanding the Goa resort by 40-odd rooms by putting in Rs 50-55 crore and this will get completed by the end of FY24. We have broken ground in April in a new greenfield project in Ganpatipule in Maharashtra and are planning to put Rs 250 crore and build a 236-room resort overlooking the Arabian Sea and that is undergoing construction. In Puducherry, we are planning to add 60 rooms to a 125-room resort but we are waiting for some provision. We also have land in Himachal Pradesh on which we are planning to add 140 rooms. Rs 750-800 crore will be invested in projects by the end of this year," Singh said.

The company has a target of 5,500 rooms by FY25 and Singh said that they are tracking ahead of those numbers.

On expediting project development, Singh said that for a greenfield project (a new project built from scratch) it takes 3-3.5 years. But if there are single-window permissions, things can move much faster, he pointed out.

India a bright spot

India is a bright spot due to the growing number of affluent households, said Singh "India is seeing a massive improvement in consumer discretionary spends. By 2030, affluent households and their ability to spend will double from current levels. Our target market is roughly about 30 million households and currently our membership is 280,000 families. So there is good upside because penetration is very low," he added.

In addition, the infrastructure development from airports to roads plus the 50 tourist destinations that will come with the government declaring tourism on mission mode constitute a significant opportunity and is bound to lead to strong growth momentum, he said.

"International travel, while it is a priority for Indians, is not the only thing to do as Indians now are discovering India. We are also focusing on driving our India business," Singh said.