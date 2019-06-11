App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi, Trident switch to solar power in Gurugram

Company sets up captive solar plant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

EIH Limited has set up a captive solar power plant to meet electricity needs of its Gurugram properties, The Oberoi and Trident.

The captive power plant in Balasar, Haryana will generate 7.5 MW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the two hotels.

Spread over 25 acres, the solar power plant has 27,000 solar panels installed. The Oberoi and the Trident in Gurugram aim at reducing CO2 emissions by 12,344 tons per year, the company said in a statement.

Close

“Our Gurugram hotels are now operating on 100 percent solar power," said Abhishek Panshikar, General Manager, The Oberoi, Gurugram.

“Surveys have shown that guests prefer to stay in environment friendly accommodations. This is equally an important priority for us,” added  Amit Khare, General Manager, Trident.

Adopting renewal energy like solar power will help resolve many environmental challenges like reducing global warming and CO2 emission and also helping drive greater socio economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities.

 

 

 
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.