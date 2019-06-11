Oberoi, Trident switch to solar power in Gurugram

EIH Limited has set up a captive solar power plant to meet electricity needs of its Gurugram properties, The Oberoi and Trident.

The captive power plant in Balasar, Haryana will generate 7.5 MW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the two hotels.

Spread over 25 acres, the solar power plant has 27,000 solar panels installed. The Oberoi and the Trident in Gurugram aim at reducing CO2 emissions by 12,344 tons per year, the company said in a statement.

“Our Gurugram hotels are now operating on 100 percent solar power," said Abhishek Panshikar, General Manager, The Oberoi, Gurugram.

“Surveys have shown that guests prefer to stay in environment friendly accommodations. This is equally an important priority for us,” added Amit Khare, General Manager, Trident.

Adopting renewal energy like solar power will help resolve many environmental challenges like reducing global warming and CO2 emission and also helping drive greater socio economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities.