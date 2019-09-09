App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oberoi Group to open hotel in Morocco's Marrakech

The Oberoi, Marrakech, has 84 rooms, suites and villas, the Group said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Hospitality major The Oberoi Group on September 9 said it will open a hotel under the Oberoi brand in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 1.

The Oberoi, Marrakech, has 84 rooms, suites and villas, the Group said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of The Oberoi, Marrakech. We look forward to extending The Oberoi Group's presence in one of the world's most exotic destinations," Group's Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said.

Founded in 1934, The Oberoi Group operates 33 hotels, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

The Group is also engaged in flight catering, airport restaurants, car rentals and corporate air charters.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Oberoi Group

