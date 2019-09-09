Oberoi Group to open hotel in Morocco's Marrakech

The Oberoi, Marrakech, has 84 rooms, suites and villas, the Group said in a statement.
Hospitality major The Oberoi Group on September 9 said it will open a hotel under the Oberoi brand in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 1.
The Oberoi, Marrakech, has 84 rooms, suites and villas, the Group said in a statement.
"We are delighted to announce the opening of The Oberoi, Marrakech. We look forward to extending The Oberoi Group's presence in one of the world's most exotic destinations," Group's Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said.
Founded in 1934, The Oberoi Group operates 33 hotels, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.The Group is also engaged in flight catering, airport restaurants, car rentals and corporate air charters.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.