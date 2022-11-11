Nykaa zooms 20% in early trade as Norges Bank, Aberdeen lap up shares of pre-IPO investors

Nykaa shares surged nearly 20 percent in the morning trade on November 11 as foreign investors Segantii India Mauritius, Norges Bank and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus bought a total of 2.53 percent stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of multi-brand beauty retailer, through open market transactions a day earlier, the ex-bonus day.

Nykaa shares were trading at a premium of nearly 20 percent at Rs 224.5 on the National Stock Exchange against the previous close of Rs 188.25. The stock was, however, down nearly 40 percent year to date.

Foreign investors bought some of the shares sold by a few pre-IPO shareholders following the expiry of the one-year lock-in period.

The stock traded ex-bonus on November 10 ahead of its record date for the bonus issue which was revised by the board of directors to November 11 from November 3. The company will issue five bonus shares for every equity share held by shareholders.

Segantii India Mauritius acquired 37.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 171.75 a share, Norway's Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund bought 39.81 lakh shares at Rs 173.35 and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc purchased 42.72 lakh shares at Rs 173.18 a share.

However, high-networth individual Narotam S Sekhsaria, founder of Ambuja Cement, exited the company by selling the entire 1.47 crore shares (3.11 percent equity) in Nykaa at Rs 173.7 a share.

At 10.14 am, Nykaa was trading at Rs 215.70 on the NSE, up 15 percent.