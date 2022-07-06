Nykaa Fashion expands into men’s innerwear, athleisure category with GLOOT

Nykaa Fashion on July 6 announced its foray into the men’s innerwear and athleisure category with GLOOT. According to the company, the launch of the new multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering was “inspired by the needs of health-conscious individuals”.

The underwear range available at GLOOT will start from Rs 499 while garments under the athleisure category would be priced Rs 899 and above.

Nykaa Fashion pointed out that most men's underwear options available today cause a certain degree of uneasiness and discomfort, such as underwear riding up, odour and hygiene, and also the unavailability of options in the active underwear category. This coupled with a lack of understanding of underwear, such as knowing the difference between a trunk, boxer briefs, briefs, etc, are a nagging issue faced constantly and GLOOT looks to provide an end-to-end solution to this.

The company said in a statement that with this launch it “aims to redefine an often-ignored space when it comes to men’s requirements by combining comfort and technology in a way that is kind to the planet” by offering both innerwear and outerwear range that comprises Daily Chill with cool mesh zones.

To arrive at the solution Nykaa Fashion had tested the reimagined product pattern on various body types along with the new ergonomic pattern at the crotch and back which allows the garment to stay in place. “The innovative four-way stretch blend is made of cotton and reconciles the durability of cotton with the suppleness of tencel. This unique blend is buttery soft and maintains colour even after multiple washes. The move-n-chill with smooth anti-bulge comfort (SAC) tech is ideal for workouts and sports and the clean series features tees, polo, shorts, and joggers that are stain-resistant and anti-odour."

For ease of usage, GLOOT will offer online interactive services with an algorithm that will help consumers select the right product and the right size depending on body type. Subscription models will also be offered on the platform so that consumers can lay their hands on a new box of underwear after it has undergone approximately 45 washes.

That apart, free trial products will be offered to every consumer who shops for three underwear or more from gloot.co.in and buyers will be allowed to check the trial product first. In case the fit is not up to the mark, they will be allowed to return the rest of the order.

GLOOT's underwear will also come with “safe to skin” plant-based anti-odour treatment that kills more than 99 percent of odour-causing bacteria, while the SAC or smooth anti-bulge comfort support will ensure a “no-bulge” appearance.

According to Nykaa Fashion, “GLOOT’s design philosophy is rooted in eco-conscious manufacturing with recyclable packaging, to stand by its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint encouraging you to move and chill while embracing mindfulness…. GLOOT products are made from lenzing lyocell fibre, which enables them to have an 83 percent lower carbon footprint compared to a generic comparable fibre.”

“Also, the brand uses sustainable 100 percent recycled plastics for packaging with a zero plastic waste policy.”