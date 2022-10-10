Nykaa Fashion brings global e-tailer REVOLVE to India

With this collaboration, Nykaa Fashion will offer consumers curations spanning over 26,000 options and over 400 brands.

Nykaa Fashion informed the stock exchanges on October 10 that it has collaborated with California-based fashion e-tailer REVOLVE to bring the brand to India. The two multi-brand shopping platforms have partnered to offer customers access to a wider range of international fashion labels.

As part of its newly launched Global Store, Nykaa Fashion introduced a no-KYC (know your customer), hassle-free shopping experience to its customers.

The company said in an exchange filing: “Nykaa Fashion’s customers can now shop the latest styles from the fashion retailer with no KYC (know your customer), customs or hidden costs, hassle-free international shipping, easy delivery, and returns on global brands.”

REVOLVE, which is reportedly popular among both Gen-Z and millennials, offers an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, and accessories, and beauty styles from emerging, established, and privately-owned brands. The fashion e-tail platform not only has millions of consumers, but also boasts endorsements by top influencers and celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Chiara Ferragni, and Camila Coelho.

With this collaboration, Nykaa Fashion will offer consumers curations spanning over 26,000 options and over 400 brands across apparel, footwear, and accessories, including REVOLVE and its own online platform.

Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder of Nykaa, and CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said: “In line with our curatorial prowess, we are thrilled to onboard an international partner like REVOLVE that brings its stellar portfolio of brands to our platform. REVOLVE’s approach to fashion is an ideal match with our own—bringing to the Indian customer fashion-forward styles, celebrity-loved offerings with sustainable goals, and an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Kai Li, VP of International at REVOLVE, believes in the synergistic fit between the companies. Li said: “Revolve prides itself on being a premium curator of American and international fashion, and we’re delighted to partner with Nykaa Fashion, a distinct shopping destination. This relationship is a natural fit that aligns with our brand principles of being a destination for discovery and inspiration that delivers an engaging and elevated customer experience. We’re excited to bring our wide catalogue of global styles to the Indian market.”