Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1180 expected to launch next month

The current generation of Nvidia GeForce gaming GPUs was launched around two years ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, delivers his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada (Reuters)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, delivers his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada (Reuters)

The upcoming event of Nvidia at Gamescom will witness the launch of its next generation of graphics cards, including the GeForce GTX 1180.  Rumours suggest that August 21 is likely to be the D-day.

Currently, many new devices are launched in the market with promises of using the new GPUs. Lenovo's Legion Y530 and Y730 have come with GTX 1050Ti GPUs. It is likely that they will go up to GTX 1170 when those variants are available.

As reported by The Verge, The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 is all set to handle gameplay at 4K with a 144Hz refresh rate. The user would require a 1080p display to get that frame rate with the current hardware.

Very little is known at this time and rumours are that it will also include a 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz clock speed, 3,584 CUDA cores and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. More news is expected to flow in over the next month or so.

Jensen Huang, CEO Nvidia, said the next GeForce GPUs would be “a long time from now”. The current generation of Nvidia GeForce gaming GPUs was launched around two years ago.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 10:25 pm

