NTPC to set up 25 MW floating solar power plant at Simhadri

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Friday said it was setting up a 25 MW floating solar power plant in its water storage reservoir here as part of its diversification into the solar segment.

Addressing a media conference here, Group General Manager of NTPC's Simhadri plant, A R Maiti, said it was also setting up a flue-gas desulphurisation plant (FGD).

"We are also encouraging many fly-ash based applications. A local researcher, Dr. Kalidas, has come up with the idea of nano concrete housing using fly ash bricks. We are experimenting with it," he added.

Maiti further said the NTPC Simhadrihad four units (of 500 MWs each) and the plant was operating at 70.98 plant load factor (PLF)this yearas against last year's 67.2 per cent.

He said the plant was getting coal from Talcher in Odisha adding there were a few challenges in coal supply and the unit was also importing coal and mixing it with local coal suitably to operate the plant.

Maiti said NTPC Simhadri was giving the utmost importance to safety and the plant was divided into 15 safety zones and all safety measures were being taken.

He said NTPC Simhadri was also giving job-specific training to contract workers andpaying them more than what it was statutorily obliged to.

He spoke at length about the CSR activities of the NTPC Simhadri and how it was helping the local community.

The CSR initiatives included conservation of olive ridley turtles, he added.