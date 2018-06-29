NTPC ranked 25th in India's in Great Place to Work list

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it has been ranked 25th in the list of India's Great Place to Work for 2018.

"The NTPC is the only public sector undertaking among top 25 and has made a quantum leap from 38th position last year," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the NTPC has also been recognised as the Laureates for consistently getting featured in the list for 10 years in a row.

The company has appeared in this coveted list for successfully building and sustaining high trust-high performance culture with only 5 companies given this recognition.

The award was received by Rajesh Kumar, RED, West-I, NTPC in an award ceremony held on June 28 in Mumbai. This achievement showcases NTPC's commitment to enhance professional growth of its employees by setting new standards in the company's work culture, it said.

The annual Best Workplaces List of the Great Place to Work institute is considered the gold standard certification for defining, assessing and recognising great workplaces based on their people management practices.

This achievement cements NTPC's commitment towards curating and nurturing the culture for building and sustaining its philosophy of high-trust and high-performance. Learning and development has been the major plank to bring the transformation with experiential learning, custom-made management development programs, the company said.

NTPC has always nurtured and helped talented individuals with knowledge, skillsets, and competencies and aligned its human resource function with the fast-changing business environment, it added.