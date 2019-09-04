App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,473 crore for 2018-19

"For the financial year 2018-19, NTPC Ltd has paid final dividend of Rs 2,473.64 crore, being 25 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned power giant NTPC on September 4 said it has paid final dividend of Rs 2,473.63 crore for 2018-19 to its shareholders, which is equivalent to one fourth of its equity share capital.

"For the financial year 2018-19, NTPC Ltd has paid final dividend of Rs 2,473.64 crore, being 25 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the RTGS (real time gross settlement) advice for the transfer of Rs 1,348.23 crore to the government, being its share in the final dividend, was presented to Power Minister RK Singh by NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh in the presence of Power Secretary SC Garg on September 4.

Close
This is the 26th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NTPC

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.