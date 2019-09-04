NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,473 crore for 2018-19

State-owned power giant NTPC on September 4 said it has paid final dividend of Rs 2,473.63 crore for 2018-19 to its shareholders, which is equivalent to one fourth of its equity share capital.

"For the financial year 2018-19, NTPC Ltd has paid final dividend of Rs 2,473.64 crore, being 25 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the RTGS (real time gross settlement) advice for the transfer of Rs 1,348.23 crore to the government, being its share in the final dividend, was presented to Power Minister RK Singh by NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh in the presence of Power Secretary SC Garg on September 4.