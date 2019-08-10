App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC net profit up 6% at Rs 2,840 crore in June quarter

Coal imports by the company went up slightly to 0.89 million tonne in the said quarter from 0.09 million tonne a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned power giant NTPC on August 10 posted a 5.63 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,840.28 crore in the June 2019 quarter.

Its net profit was Rs 2,688.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 26,272.24 crore in the said quarter from Rs 24,148.50 crore a year ago.

Close

Gross power generation of the NTPC Group for the April-June 2019 was 76.63 billion units (BUs) as against 76.92 BUs in the same period of 2018. The average power tariff of the firm was Rs 3.63 per unit in the quarter under review.

related news

The company's plant load factor or capacity utilisation (PLF) of coal-based projects dropped to 73.91 per cent in the June 2019 quarter from 77.98 per cent a year earlier.

Its domestic coal supply dipped to 42.28 million tonne in the April-June period from 43.04 million tonne a year ago.

Coal imports by the company went up slightly to 0.89 million tonne in the said quarter from 0.09 million tonne a year ago.

NTPC Group's total installed capacity increased to 55,126 MW as on June 30, 2019, from 53,156 MW as on June 30 of the previous year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Companies #India #markets #NTPC Group #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.