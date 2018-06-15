NTPC inks pact with Noida Authority to use treated sewage water at Dadri plant

State-run power major NTPC today said it has signed a pact with the Noida Authority to use treated sewage water at its Dadri power plant. "NTPC will use treated sewage water at its Dadri Power Station.

This is in line with the tariff policy amendment by the Ministry of Power, which requires mandatory use of treated sewage water from Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of municipal body for thermal power plant located within 50 kilometre radius of the STP," an NTPC statement said.

NTPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Noida Authority on June 14, 2018, at Noida for the supply of 80 million litres per day (MLD) treated sewage water to the NTPC Dadri power plant, it said. This project is expected to get completed in next three years.

As part of its corporate ethos, NTPC aims utilisation of waste water to ensure a sustainable ecological balance by minimising waste and reusing treated waste water at its power stations. NTPC has always made a pro-active approach towards environment, adoption of latest technologies, and continual environment conservation, it added.