you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC eyeing majority stake in BSES Delhi: Report

The discom is jointly owned by Reliance Infra (51 percent stake) and the Delhi government (49 percent stake).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NTPC is reportedly eyeing a majority stake in Reliance Infrastructure's BSES Yamuna and Rajdhani power distribution company (discom) in Delhi.

Apart from NTPC, Enel, Greenko and Torrent Power have also submitted bids, CNBC-TV18 reported.

NTPC has decided to foray into the distribution business and keen on the sale “provided the equity sale is done through a transparent process“. It has written to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) evincing interest in the deal, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The discom is jointly owned by Reliance Infra (51 percent stake) and the Delhi government (49 percent stake). The license for Reliance Infra-Delhi JV ends in 2029.

Sources added that the acquisition will help NTPC forward integration as it already supplied 70 percent of the discoms’ power requirements.

First Published on May 28, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #sector

