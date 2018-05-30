NSE Co-location case: CBI registers case against OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta, others

The CBI on Wednesday registered a case against Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of OPG Securities Pvt Limited, Aman Kakrady (brother-in-law of Sanjay), Ajay Narottam Shah (who facilitated Gupta by developing and providing Algo software Chankaya) and against some officials of SEBI and National Stock Exchange whose names are unknown.

CBI has registered cases under criminal conspiracy, PoC Act and section 66 of IT Act. The moves follows the agency's searches at about eight places in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

OPG Securities is the centre of the ‘co-location controversy’ on the NSE, in which some brokers who had availed of the server co-location facility, got preferential access to the exchange’s trading system. These brokers had somehow managed to connect to the exchange’s back-up server, and hence could access the price feed faster, giving them an advantage over other brokers.

Modus Operandi

Sanjay Gupta allegedly abused the server architecture of NSE in connivance with officials of NSE. Officials of NSE provided unfair access to OPG Securities to their server using co-location facilities during 2010-12.

Between 2010 and 2012, Gupta was the first to login. After the introduction of Load Balancer in NSE server after 2012, servers of all other brokers were connected to the primary server of NSE. However, Sanjay connived with NSE officials and was able to get access to the backup server. It helped OPG Securities get faster access to market feed ahead of other brokers.

A complaint was filed with SEBI. However, Gupta managed to get a favourable report from SEBI.

The complaint was about abuse of the tick-by-tick architecture of NSE server. Gupta reportedly bribed some SEBI officials to get a favourable order. He allegedly directed employees to delete some important mails texts and logs, with an intention to destroy electronic evidence.

It was also alleged that Ajay Shah, who had collected the NSE trade data in 2005-06 under the pretext of research activities, developed the software that was sold to select brokers, including OPG Securities. He along with Aman, were illegally trading in Dubai, Ghana, Singapore, Hong Kong and China through OPG.