NPCI staring at major drop in revenue as banks want RuPay, UPI payments fee scrapped

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) may end up losing a third of its revenue if it has to do away with interchange cost and switching fees for UPI and RuPay cards. This may also threatens its plan to go global, two bankers have said.

The Indian Banks’ Association, an industry body, recently wrote to NPCI not to charge the merchant discount rate (MDR) on RuPay debit card and UPI-based transactions. Tech2 has seen a copy of the letter.

“NPCI is a service provider and it has a viable business model, it gets around one-third of its revenue from switching fees, interchange fees and other charges on these payment modes, if that goes zero then there will be compromises on its global expansion plans,” said one of the bankers.

MDR is the fee that is paid by merchants to a bank for accepting digital payments from their customers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech 2019, announced that UPI and RuPay transactions would be made free of charge. The government later made changes to the law governing such transactions, which led to bankers demanding relief.

RuPay cards are accepted across outlets in West Asia. The Indian diaspora can use UPI to send and receive money from India. RuPay cards are also accepted in Singapore and there are other markets that the NPCI, which enables digital payments and settlement systems in the country, is targeting. A drop in revenues could disrupt these plans.

In FY2019, NPCI revenue was Rs 980 crore, up 34 percent from Rs 728 crore in the previous financial year. The company, which is a not for profit, showed a net surplus of Rs 306 crore after taxes.

NPCI offers multiple payment services such as card payments through its RuPay debit and credit cards, smartphone-based payments through UPI and IMPS. It also operates Bharat Bill Payments for bill settlements and toll collection through FAStag. It offers USSD for feature phone payments and AePS for Aadhaar-based payments.

In FY20 so far, NPCI has processed 30 billion financial and non-financial transactions against six billion transactions reported in 2018-19.

Boardroom fall out

The IBA letter is bound to trigger discussions within NPCI, as banks, which are its ultimate shareholders, have multiple seats on its board.

Top executives of Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are among the members of the board that is chaired by Biswamohan Mahapatra, a career central banker.

“There are going to be hectic parleys in the next board meeting at NPCI. The company will have to negotiate the pricing issue on its various services,” said another banker in the know of the matter. There could be some further reductions in charges but making it fully zero would create major problems, the banker said.

“If banks cannot make any money out of these transactions, where will they pay the service providers from,” a top executive with a private sector bank said. And, if service-providers are not paid, how will the payments infrastructure survive which requires huge investments in technology?

Digital payments have taken off in a big way in the last few years. While NPCI does not make this data public, sources have told Tech2 that the success rate of UPI transactions hovers above 80 percent, largely supported by improved infrastructure.

Another major sticking point is that Visa and Mastercard, the two other large card schemes available in the country, have been left out of the zero MDR order. This has ended up skewing the market-- banks can make money out of such payment instruments, but not with NPCI’s products.