Now is the moment for a big leap: Kumar Mangalam Birla at ABFRL’s AGM

File image of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), after going through a year of turmoil on account of the pandemic, is now poised to strengthen its leadership position in the country, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said while addressing the company’s 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM). This was Birla’s first address to shareholders after taking over as the Chairman of the board in February.

“The plumbing work is done. And now is the moment for a big leap to unlock the full potential of this business. We recognise the opportunity. And we will, for sure, make it count in a manner that creates value for all stakeholders,” he said.

Birla spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the company during the year towards debt reduction, cost optimisation, and ABFRL’s digital push and stressed that these measures would bear fruit in the future.

Talking about the impact on the apparel sector, Birla said, that despite the debilitating blow of the pandemic on the retail sector, it was evident that businesses and brands built around the ideas of innovation and consumer centricity would not only survive but, in fact, thrive.

“As we look ahead, the markets are expected to return towards normalcy towards the latter half of FY22,” he added.

For the first quarter ended June, ABFRL reported a loss of Rs 352 crore as against a loss of Rs 410 crore in the same period last year. While it recorded consolidated net revenues of Rs 5,249 crore an EBITDA of Rs 628 crore for the financial year 2021.

Steps towards debt reduction

ABFRL undertook several steps in the financial year 2021, to reduce its debt and improve working capital management. The company had a debt of over Rs 3,000 crore towards the end of the first quarter of FY21.

“Dwindling revenues on account of the shutdown meant losses were imminent. And this put a temporary strain on the balance sheet,” said Birla.

To address the situation, the company reimagined its cost structure and worked closely with its real estate partners and material vendors to realign legacy costs.

"Our team did an exceptional job pulling this off by reducing our peak cost base by about Rs 1200 crore,” he informed.

The company also recalibrated its working capital position and enabled a working capital release of Rs 750 crore during the year. To reduce its debt, ABFRL raised Rs 2,500 crore through a combination of rights and preferential issuance.

According to Birla, the company’s net debt as of March 2021 stood at Rs 654 crore, a drastic reduction of 74 percent from last year's levels.

The digital push

ABFRL shifted its focus towards digital during the year as its offline operations were impacted due to the lockdown. The company during the year, informed Birla, aggressively pushed its e-commerce play through deeper partnerships with third-party e-commerce platforms and also by investing in its website. Its back-end operations were also digitised.

As a result, Birla informed, the company’s digital channel sales grew 40 percent over the previous year. “Given the omnichannel impetus, the company is already among the largest fashion omnichannel network in the country, with one-third of its distribution base being fully omnichannel enabled.”

He also talked about the company’s strategy for ethnic wear and its strategic acquisition of Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani.

“Through acquisitions and partnerships, your company now has one of the strongest and the most comprehensive portfolio of brands in the Indian ethnic space,” he added.