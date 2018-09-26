Now, a cancer insurance product with lifelong coverage

If an individual is suffering from cancer, a standard health insurance product would provide a lumpsum benefit and the cover would expire. Addressing this issue, standalone health insurer Apollo Munich has launched iCan - a new cancer product that offers lifelong coverage and annual renewal even after a claim.

In a country where almost 7,00,000 new cases of cancer are detected every year and the average costs work out to be Rs 10-15 lakh for complete treatment, an insurance product would help minimise the financial consequences of the treatment.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Antony Jacob, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, said that the estimated number of Indians living with cancer is around 2.5 million.

He added that the product will benefit those who have contracted cancer after taking the policy since they can continue to renew the policy even after getting the lumpsum benefit.

Jacob said that the company would pay 100 percent of the sum insured as lumpsum benefit over and above the base sum insured if the insured gets diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer (Stage IV). If it is an early stage, 60 percent of the sum assured will get paid as lumpsum. This benefit can be availed only once.

The health insurer offers sum insured of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Expenses of pre-hospitalisation of 30 days and post-hospitalisation of 60 days will also be payable. The waiting period is 120 days meaning no claim will be paid for the first four months of the policy.

The premiums are dependent on the age and whether the person is a smoker or non-smoker. For a 32-year old non-smoker female, the annual premium will be Rs 7,277 for a Rs 50 lakh sum assured.

"Cancer is a long-term ailment and has also requires medical interventions at multiple stages. Our product will ensure that the insured gets covered throughout the journey of treatment," he added.

Apart from the standard plan that covers conventional treatment like chemotherapy, radiotherapy and organ transplant, this policy also gives an optional benefit of getting advance treatments like proton beam therapy, hormonal therapy and stem cell transplantation.