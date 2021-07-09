Novo Nordisk to launch two medications for diabetes, weight loss in 2022

live bse live

Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker which holds the largest share in Indian insulin market, is firming up plans to launch two anti-diabetes medications from its global portfolio in 2022.

The two medications consists of different formulations of Semiglutide or a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) molecule. While Rybelsus is a incretin mimic in a pill form, Wegovy is taken as injection. Rybelsus is used to improve control of blood sugar in adult patients with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise, Wegovy - once weekly medicine is for chronic weight management in adults with obesity. Both the drugs Rybelsus and Wegovy are approved in US, these two drugs were not named in India

India will be one of the top 10 countries for the launch of oral GLP1.

"We are in the last phase of evaluation on what price we need to charge for oral incretin in India. By September we will have complete picture," said Vikrant Shrotriya, Corporate Vice-President and Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Shrotriya expects the launch of the molecule in first quarter next year. Novo Nordisk will be adopting differential pricing for different markets.

"The efficacy is fantastic in terms of glucose control, almost like 1.3-1.4 percent of HB1AC reduction, there is lot of interest from doctors and patients," Shrotriya said.

On Wegovy launch in India - Shrotriya said it may take about a year.

India is considered as diabetes capital of the world with 77 million people living with diabetes. The numbers can be much higher if not for poor awareness and detection.

According to the company, about 30 percent of people living with diabetes need insulin. Novo Nordisk has close to 57 percent insulin market share in India by value. Insulin contributes about more than 80 percent of Novo Nordisk business in India. The company also offers treatment for haemophilia in India.

But diabetes is where the company is focusing its energies on.

"The diabetes market is growing in the range of 10-12 percent which is a sustainable range," Shrotriya said.

Diabetes care market size is Rs 14,340 crore, insulin market constitute about Rs 3,500 crore - Rs 4,000 crore per annum.

Partnerships

Novo Nordisk insulins have been present in India since 1935, marking more than 80 years of uninterrupted supply in the country.

In India the company manufactures and distributes insulins in partnership with Abbott and Torrent Pharma. Both the partnerships were more than two decades old. Torrent manufactures and distributes human insulin of Novo Nordisk. Meanwhile, Abbott distributes Novo Nordisk human insulin under top selling brand Human Mixtard.

Shrotriya said the Novo Nordisk is open to possibilities of licensing agreements with other drug companies.

"India has been an important market to us primarily because the kind of population which is getting affected by diabetes is huge. It is near to 77 million. Quite a large population of 77 million require insulin," Shrotriya said.

"We believe in insulin for all. We have got human insulin, insulin analogues or derivatives of insulin with better profile of action and next generation insulins with less side-effects like hypoglycaemia and higher efficacy in reduction of glucose," he added.

Shrotriya said the company is present in all price brands in insulin and every 2-3 years launches new molecules from its global portfolio.