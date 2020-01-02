Novo Nordisk names Vikrant Shrotriya as new India head

Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker, has appointed Vikrant Shrotriya as Managing Director and Corporate-Vice President for the India business.

Shrotriya will be based in Bengaluru.

Shrotriya has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

A graduate of Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, Shrotriya has worked in many national and international organisations in India and South East Asia.

More recently, Shrotriya was serving the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries wherein he was Vice-President for Novo Nordisk’s GCC business and Corporate Vice President for Saudi Arabia.

Novo Nordisk has been marketing insulins in India from 1935 and the Indian affiliate was operationalised in 1994.

Novo Nordisk in India distributes insulins and its analogues both independently and through Abbott India. Novo Nordisk has an overall market share of over 50 percent. Insulins constitues 20 percent of India's $2 billion anti-diabetes therapeutic segment, growing at around 14 percent.