Novartis sees larger India role in its drug development value chain

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis on December 12 said its Global Drug Development (GDD) centre in Hyderabad is playing a much larger role in supporting global drug development work and helping the company to file for more drugs in India.

Arno Tellmann, Head Global Drug Development India, told Moneycontrol that the GDD over the years has evolved from just being a back office support function to playing a much bigger role in drug development work of Novartis.

"It (GDD-India) plays a quite a significant role in terms of all global development function are represented in India. It starts from clinical research and development, regulatory affairs, patient safety, and clinical trials and data management operations," Tellmann said.

Tellman, who took charge of the GDD in 2018, said he saw the GDD growing from 50 associates to 2,000 associates in last 12 years.

The Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) based in US, Switzerland and China conduct discover drugs, while the Novartis Global Drug Development (GDD) organisation oversees drug development activities of the new medicines and the biosimilars portfolio of Sandoz (generic unit) division.

Tellmann said the environment to conduct clinical trials in India has improved.

"In our view, changes in legislation in recent times, allows us to conduct more clinical trials and to give patients the opportunity to be part of these clinical trials, which is a change in comparison to two years back when it was not always easy in India to do that," Tellmann said.

Early this year, the government unveiled Clinical Trial Rules, reducing the time taken for approving applications to 30 days for drugs discovered, developed and proposed to be manufactured in India.

For drugs developed outside the country, the approval time has been fixed at 90 days.

If approval doesn't come in this stipulated time period, the clinical trial is deemed approved. Currently, it takes around six to 12 months to secure approval for a clinical trial.

Tellmann said the centre helped in the launch life-saving medicines to market including breakthrough products like the heart failure treatment Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) – known as Vymada in India, Cosentyx (secukinumab, AIN457) – Scapho in India, and Kisqali (ribociclib, LEE011) – Kryxana in India.

Entresto and Consentyx have emerged as bet selling drugs in their categories.

Tellman said that stability of patent regime is also critical for India to attract investments from large drug companies.