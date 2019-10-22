App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Novartis boosts 2019 targets after third-quarter beat

Third-quarter core net income rose 17% at constant currencies to $3.2 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on October 22 boosted its full-year targets, with sales now expected to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate and core operating income now seen growing at a mid- to high-teen rate.

Third-quarter core net income rose 17% at constant currencies to $3.2 billion. Sales were $12.2 billion, compared to the $11.7 billion average in a Refinitiv poll.

Zolgensma, the Swiss drugmaker's $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, posted $160 million in sales.

Close
The therapy's regulatory review in Europe and Japan was delayed, with an anticipated decision in the first quarter of 2020 in Europe and an expected decision in Japan in the first half of 2020.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Business #Companies #Novartis

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.