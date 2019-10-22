Novartis boosts 2019 targets after third-quarter beat

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on October 22 boosted its full-year targets, with sales now expected to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate and core operating income now seen growing at a mid- to high-teen rate.

Third-quarter core net income rose 17% at constant currencies to $3.2 billion. Sales were $12.2 billion, compared to the $11.7 billion average in a Refinitiv poll.

Zolgensma, the Swiss drugmaker's $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, posted $160 million in sales.