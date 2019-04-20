App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not violating US sanctions on Venezuela, bought oil with knowledge of US authorities: RIL

Industry sources said Reliance had a contract to buy some 3 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela a month, which has been reduced to about 2 million barrels already.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reliance Industries on April 20 said it is not in violation of the US sanctions on Venezuela and had purchased crude originating from the Latin American nation from companies such as Russia's Rosneft in full knowledge of US authorities.

In a statement, Reliance said reports suggesting that it was involved in an arrangement that leads to cash payment for oil supplies to Venezuelan national oil company PDVSA via third parties are "false and reckless".

"Reliance has purchased Venezuelan crude oil from companies such as (Russia's) Rosneft long before the imposition of the US sanctions, as they do get title to Venezuelan oil in return for reduction in their prior debt.

"Since sanctions were imposed, Reliance has made such purchases with the full knowledge and approval of the US Department of State (USDOS), and Reliance has informed USDOS of specific volumes and transactions. Such transactions do not lead to any consequent payment to PDVSA and do not violate US sanctions or policies," it said.

related news

Reliance said its price agreement with such sellers is at market price and payments are settled in cash or by product supply bilaterally between it and such sellers.

"It is false to suggest that Reliance would be settling such shipments via Rosneft to PDVSA. In these transactions, PDVSA is only the original physical supplier, as the crude oil originates in its export facilities," the statement said.

Reliance had last month stated that it had stopped all oil exports to US sanctions-hit Venezuela and will not resume sales until sanctions are lifted.

Reliance, whose twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat were major importers of Venezuelan crude oil, has reduced purchases by about a third.

The US imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela in late January 2019 with a view to curb the country's crude exports and put pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Reliance has investments in US shale gas projects and trades fuel in North America.

"Our US subsidiary has completely stopped all business with Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, and its global parent has not increased crude purchases," the company had said last month. "In addition, since sanctions were imposed and contrary to some news reports, Reliance has halted all supply of diluent to PDVSA and will not resume such sales until sanctions are lifted."

US oil sanctions on Venezuela do not ban importing crude oil from the Latin American nation but bar imports from the US of the diluents that must be blended with the extra-heavy oil from Venezuela's Orinoco Belt so it can flow through pipelines.

Industry sources said Reliance had a contract to buy some 3 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela a month, which has been reduced to about 2 million barrels already.

Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA has been placed on the US Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals list, which generally prohibits American citizens from dealing with named firms or individuals.

This has resulted in international banks and shipping companies as well as Reliance ceasing any transactions with the firm.

These restrictions came into force on March 29 after an eight week winding down period for contracts that were already in effect.

Oil from the Orinoco Belt needs to be diluted with lighter grades to reduce its viscosity so as to allow its flow through pipelines to the coast for export or processing.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #oil #Reliance Industries #US #Venezuela

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already e ...

Exclusive: Is Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? These videos s ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

Telangana Congress Asks Candidates to File Affidavit to Avoid Defectio ...

Boeing 737 Max Flight Controls to be Reviewed by Global Panel

American Boxer Jarrell Miller Apologises After Failing Second Drug Tes ...

Tanushree Dutta's Sister Backs Ajay Devgn On #MeToo Accused Alok Nath' ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs MI Match at Jaipur: Royals Look for Encore ...

Samajwadi Party Fields Old Loyalist Pandhari Yadav From Phulpur in Utt ...

Caught on Camera: Julian Assange is Boxing an Imaginary Opponent in Ec ...

Ranveer Singh Thinks That He Resembles a Household Object. Guess What?

Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monoch ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Mueller report: Democrats issue subpoena for full document on Russian ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.