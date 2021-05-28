Not authorised any third party to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in India, say RDIF and Dr Reddy's

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Russian sovereign fund RDIF and Dr Reddy's in a joint statement said that they have not entered into partnership or collaboration with any party to supply Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the company authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India.

"In last few days, there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V Vaccine," a statement from RDIF and Dr Reddy's said.

"Beware of unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as its representatives in India. If approached, alert the authorities immediately," the statement said.

Dr Reddy's said it has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

"The company takes no responsibility for the consequence of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud," it added.

Earlier Pfizer has issued a similar statement saying that it hasn't authorised anyone to import, market and distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine.

The pharma companies were responding to questions if the company or its affiliates had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for supplying COVID-19 vaccines in response to a global tender floated by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and other state governments.

Engaging in talks with government, private sector

Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr Reddy's said it continues to engage in direct talks with the government and the private sector to explore partnerships.

"Dr Reddy's has fully put in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine. These arrangements are absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmcovigilance," the company said.

Dr Reddy's is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the vaccine in India.