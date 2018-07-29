Pharma this week: No relief! Expert panel recommends continuation of govt ban on 343 FDCs

An expert panel headed by Nilima Kshirsagar last week recommended continuation of the ban on 343 fixed drug combinations (FDCs) citing lack of safety and efficacy data.

The panel also pointed out that many of these FDCs were formulated without due diligence and the dosing mismatches could result in toxicity that may adversely impact vital organs like liver.

An FDC refers to a cocktail or combination of two or more active ingredients into a single pill in a fixed dosage ratio. India is flooded with FDCs, at least one in two medications sold in India is some kind of FDC.

FDCs have shown to be particularly useful in the treatment of infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis-C, malaria and tuberculosis, where giving multiple antimicrobial agents is the norm. FDCs are also useful for chronic conditions, especially when multiple disorders co-exist.

Pharma companies have aggressively pushed FDCs on grounds of improved efficacy, better compliance, reduced cost and simpler logistics of distribution.

But analysts say that the reason for pharma companies pushing FDCs is that the category bypasses drug price control as they are treated as new drugs.

Much of the combination drugs sold in India are untested drug cocktails with no clinical justification other than commercial intent.

In an attempt to weed out irrational drug combinations from the Indian market, in 2016, the government banned over 344 FDCs for a wide range of medical conditions saying that the combinations had "no therapeutic justification"

The ban covered painkillers, anti-diabetic, respiratory and gastro-intestinal medicines.

The ban included around 6,000 brands from major pharma companies, including Pfizer, Alkem, Wockhardt, Cipla , Sanofi and Sun Pharma.

However, pharma companies have challenged the government order in various courts and were able to get a stay on the ban.

Last December, the Supreme Court referred the matter to Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) for a fresh review on whether these drugs should continue to be marketed.

The apex court suggested that DTAB should decide whether the manufacturing and sale of these drugs should be regulated, restricted or banned outright, and submit its report and recommendations to the government within six months.

DTAB formed sub-committee under the chairmanship of Kshirsagar, professor and head clinical pharmacology, GS Medical College KEM hospital, Mumbai, to review the safety, efficacy and therapeutic justification of these drugs.

The ban had impacted several popular brands, including Corex, D’Cold Total and Vicks Action 500 Extra, among others.

The companies are estimated to be incurring losses of Rs 4,000 crore due to the ban, as per market research firm AIOCD. India pharmaceutical market is worth over Rs 1.3 trillion.

To be sure, many pharma companies have reworked on their formulations following the ban and some have pulled out products from the market.

Healthcare activists groups welcomed the move.

"It reinforces our constant demand for approval, and use, of only rational medicines in India," said All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN). A network of health NGOs promoting the cause of rational drug use. AIDAN was also invited by the sub-committee to give its views on FDCs.

"Rationality needs to be demonstrated for safety, efficacy and therapeutic justification. None of the FDCs meet the criteria of a rational and safe FDC. The people of India have been made the consumers of unsafe medicines for too long and this is one step towards rectifying the grave situation of a pharma market brimming with innumerable irrational FDCs," AIDAN said in its response to the report.

AIDAN puts the sales estimates of FDCs under scrutiny at Rs 2,500 crore.