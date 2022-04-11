D2C mattress companies eye offline foray

The Sleep Company is targeting about a third of its revenue from the offline channel in three years. The company, according to Salot, had a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in FY22.

New-age mattress brands, such as Flo Mattress, SleepyCat and The Sleep, are expanding operations into the offline channel and setting up physical stores as they eye a larger consumer set.

These brands have gained recognition through marketplaces and their websites and apps.

SleepyCat had launched a store in Bengaluru in December to test the market and now plans to launch five more in the coming months in five major metro cities. The Sleep Company will be opening its first store in Bengaluru next month, and Flo Mattress is fine-tuning its offline game plan and building a team to launch stores in the next six months.

The three companies are looking to replicate their online strategy for the offline channel as well, which is to reach out to consumers directly, minus middlemen and distributors.

“We are trying to create an offline distribution model that is more cost-efficient to reduce the unnecessary overhead expenses and be able to price the product as competitively as in online channels,” Gaurav Zatakia, founder and CEO, Flo Mattress, told Moneycontrol.

The ‘unconventional’ way

The mattress market has witnessed the mushrooming of several brands of late.

They have disrupted the market through innovative products priced affordably. The mattress segment in India is largely unorganised about 60 percent.

While there are brands like Kurlon, Sleepwell and Duroflex, traditionally operating in this segment, they are priced on the higher end, and are hence inaccessible in the mass market.

“The conventional way is to set up a channel through distributors or sub-distributors, and retailers, and so on. But we are building a tech platform, which will go directly to retailers and remove all the middlemen,” said Harshil Salot, The Sleep Company.

“We will be opening our first store next month and have a meaningful presence in 6-12 months,” he added.

The Sleep Company is targeting about a third of its revenue from the offline channel in three years. The company, according to Salot, had a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in FY22.

Napping stations

Similarly, SleepyCat is looking to launch stores that are more experiential as it looks to build an omni-channel play. “We want the consumer to visit our stores and experience the product. We are even setting up napping stations for the purpose,” said Kabir Siddiq, founder and CEO, SleepyCat. The average size of its stores would be 2,000 square feet.

The company, according to the founder, gets about 3,000-4,000 visitors on its website every month, which contributes about 50 percent of its sales. The company claims to have clocked a revenue of Rs 50 crore in FY22.

“Several D2C companies, of late, have realised the need to set up physical stores to give the consumer a touch and feel of the product. D2C mattress companies are also on the same journey,” said Amarjeet Singh, partner, KPMG India. “The strategy here, however, is not to set up an extensive store network but limited stores at select locations,” he added.

SleepyCat would be investing about Rs 60 lakh- Rs 1 crore in setting up a store, while The Sleep Company will infuse Rs 40-50 lakh in launching a store. The founders of both the companies feel that the expansion to offline will not impact their cost economics as their approach will be cautious and they do not plan to launch an extensive store network.

“We expect a jump in our online sales, too, with the launch of stores,” said Siddiq of SleepyCat.

Salot of The Sleep Company expects the stores to be operationally profitable in two years’ time.

“There will be some capex infusion initially but we plan to carry this out in a sustainable way and over time our stores will be profitable,” he added.

Disrupting the sleep business

Startups such as SleepyCat and Flo Mattress have disrupted the market by offering innovative solutions at affordable price points by removing middlemen, and reaching out to consumers directly through the online channel. The average order value of these companies ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 as opposed to products from traditional brands, which are priced above Rs 20,000.

According to Purnendu Kumar, senior director, PGA Labs, a business research firm, D2C brands account for around 10 percent of the organised mattress market and are expected to grow more rapidly than other traditional brands.

“Some of these new-age companies have made inroads into the category. A strong online presence is helping them in drawing the attention of younger customers,” he added.

The overall market for mattresses was valued at $1.5 billion in FY20, according to industry estimates, while the organised segment had a 39 percent share in this segment, at about $601 million. Sleepwell is the top player in the segment, with a market share of 34 percent, followed by Kurlon at 21 percent, Peps at 10 percent and Springwel at 3 percent.





