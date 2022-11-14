 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No layoffs for now, but hiring freeze across parts of company soon: LinkedIn CEO

Nov 14, 2022

On the layoff trend Ryan Roslanksy, CEO of LinkedIn which is owned by Microsoft ,told CNBC-TV18 that the company is not planning any layoffs, but a hiring freeze will be soon seen across some verticals of the company.

The world is in the midst of companies announcing hiring freezes and layoffs — recently Facebook’s parent company Meta announced that it would lay off 11,000 employees and put in place a hiring freeze. After Musk took charge of Twitter, the company fired 3,000 employees, while Microsoft too carried out a massive layoff exercise, which has affected almost 1,000 employees.

“We haven't announced ... any kind of layoffs. We have put ourselves inside of a hiring freeze right now for various parts of the company. But again, like every other leader, we're just continuing to navigate the global strategy that we need to keep the company going to create this platform,” said Roslansky.

He further added that layoffs come with their own problems but then it’s also good to see how employees turn to LinkedIn to find their next opportunity, they can leverage their network, they can search for jobs, they can upskill themselves on something new, that’s the community that we have built.

Revenue in India is up by 50 percent year-on-year

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, LinkedIn’s revenue increased 17 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. Roslansky mentioned in terms of growth in India the revenue has climbed 50 percent year-on-year.