No evidence of link between COVID-19 vaccine, blood clots: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has reiterated that the available evidence does not confirm that the COVID-19 vaccine is the cause for thrombotic events or clots. The company said it was keeping close watch on the situation as three more countries had suspended the vaccination drive

The company said following the review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine, it found there had been 15 events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine, based on the number of cases the Company has received as of March 8.

AstraZeneca said the numbers were much lower than what would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and was similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

The company said the monthly safety report would be made public on the European Medicines Agency website shortly.

The company said, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group in clinical trials. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The company is keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause," it said.

Germany, France and Italy said on March 15 that they would suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries had reported possible serious side-effects.

Vaccine quality

In terms of quality, AstraZeneca said there were no confirmed issues related to any batch of its vaccine used across Europe, or the rest of the world.

"Additional testing has, and is, being conducted by ourselves and independently by European health authorities and none of these re-tests have shown cause for concern," AstraZeneca said.

"During the production of the vaccine more than 60 quality tests are conducted by AstraZeneca, its partners and by more than 20 independent testing laboratories. All tests need to meet stringent criteria for quality control and this data is submitted to regulators within each country or region for independent review before any batch can be released to countries," AstraZeneca said.

"AstraZeneca would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. Safety is of paramount importance and the Company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine," AstraZeneca said.

“Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population. The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety,” Ann Taylor, Chief Medical Officer - AstraZeneca, said.

The vaccine has been granted conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use in more than 70 countries across six continents, and with the recent Emergency Use Listing granted by the World Health Organization accelerates the pathway to access in up to 142 countries through the COVAX Facility.

Meanwhile, WHO said it was reviewing the situation and was in touch with the various countries. It said the vaccine's benefits continued to outweigh its risks and the vaccine could continue to be administered while the investigation of cases of thromboembolic events was ongoing.

The Indian government has said that it is reviewing the situation. In India, AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is manufactured and distributed by Serum Institute of India.

India has so far reported 0.020 percent of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), or side-effects, and 0.00025 percent hospitalisation. The vaccine has not been linked to any deaths in India so far.