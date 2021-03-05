'No dialogue' with Tesla, Tata Sons chairman on rumoured partnership

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran cleared up the air about the partnership with Tesla saying there is “no dialogue” with the US-based electric automobile company for a partnership in the passenger vehicle (PV) business in India adding “we will do it on our own.”

“There is no dialogue with Tesla. With us, there is nothing,” Chandrasekaran told Times of India (ToI), emphasising the aggressive plans of Tata Motors and its British luxury unit Jaguar and Land Rover in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. He added that products under Tata Motors and JLR have been “performing well”, and there is no need for any partnership at present.

The speculation around the two companies joining hands has been flying around since the Elon Musk owned company announced that it will enter the Indian market. It was further fuelled by Tata Motors Electric Mobility's official Twitter handle when it sent out a tweet with the lyrics of a Bollywood song.

'Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har akhbaar mein, Sab ko malum hai aur sab ko khabar ho gayi!' (Translated as: The media is abuzz with our budding romance, it's out in the public now) #WelcomeTesla #TeslaIndia @Tesla @ElonMusk.

However, this tweet was deleted shortly after.

Neither Tesla nor Tata had made any comment on the partnership before Chandrasekaran spoke to ToI. Chandrasekaran also said that all electric products of JLR will be in India too.

Tesla has launched an Indian subsidiary as it prepares to create a much-awaited manufacturing plant and R&D unit in India. The unit named Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd was incorporated in Bengaluru on January 8, according to disclosures with the corporate affairs ministry.