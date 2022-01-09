No communication from Jaspal Bindra to RBI for reconsideration of JV with BharatPe: Centrum

File image of Jaspal Bindra

No communication was sent from Centrum Group Chairman Jaspal Bindra to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for reconsideration of the joint venture with BharatPe, the financial services company said on January 9.

"We confirm that Mr. Jaspal Bindra and the Centrum Group have not written to the RBI to reconsider the JV with BharatPe for Unity Small Finance Bank," Moneycontrol learnt from the company.

Centrum has, notably, entered into a joint venture with the Ashneer Grove-led BharatPe to launch Unity Small Finance Bank. The proposed lender was granted small finance bank (SFB) license by the RBI in response to their resolution plan to acquire stressed co-operative lender PMC Bank.

The clarification from Centrum comes amid speculations that Bindra wrote to the RBI in the wake of the episode involving Grover allegedly abusing a Kotak Group employee.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, Kotak Group said it has placed on record its objections to inappropriate language used by BharatPe co-founder and MD Grover against a Group employee.

The statement by the Kotak Group came in response to Moneycontrol's report stating that Grover and wife Madhuri Grover sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak and other senior Group executives.

In the notice dated October 30, 2021, Grover accused the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by beauty firm Nykaa late last year.

Confirming Moneycontrol's report, Kotak Group's statement said, "This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr. Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued."

"We would like to confirm that there is no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever," the statement further read.

After a week of back and forth over the leaked audio call which allegedly had BharatPe's Grover using abusive language and threatening a Kotak employee, the Group has confirmed that Grover used inappropriate language through the statement.

On January 6, Grover had claimed that the viral audio clip was “fake” adding that it was a “scamster” who put it out. The statement by Kotak now raises questions over Grover's claims that the audio clip was fake.

“Folks. Chill. It’s a fake audio by some scamster trying to extort funds (US$ 240K in bitcoins). I refused to buckle. I’ve got more character. And Internet has got enough scamsters (sic),” Grover had tweeted.

Grover subsequently deleted the tweet where he claimed the audio is fake. The audio too has been taken down.