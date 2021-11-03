MARKET NEWS

NMDC registers 37% growth in production, 42% in sales in October 2021

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Representational Image. Iron ore being loaded onto a container ship. (Reuters)

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NDMC), a government of India fully owned public enterprise, on November 3 informed that it outperfomed with its iron ore production of 3.33 million tonne (MT) and sales of 3.58 MT in the month of October.

The mining major added that it registered a 37 percent growth in production which is the highest ever in any October month since its inception in 1958. The firm also registered a rise of 42 percent in iron ore sales over the CPLY on the back of strong domestic demand.

ALSO READ: Centre hoping 'positive support' from Supreme Court for resumption of mining: Nitin Gadkari

For the first seven months of the FY22 -- up to October 2021 -- NMDC's cumulative production and sale figures stood at 21.04 MT and 22.08 MT respectively. "The firm also achieved a 43 percent increase in production, which includes the 0.5 MT produced from Donimalai this October, and 43 percent in sales over the same period last year", the Ministry of Steel said in a press release.

According to the release, NDMC's production stood up 37 percent at 3.33 MT in October 2021 in comparison to 2.43 in October 2020. Similarly, the sales stood up 42 percent at 3.58 MT in October 2021 in comparison to 2.52 MT in October 2020. On a y-o-y basis, the firm's production and sale were up 43 percent at 21.04 MT and 22.08 MT, respectively.

"As India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC’s performance is an indication of the prevailing positive market sentiment of the mining and manufacturing sector. We have more than one reason to celebrate the festive month of October. I’d like to congratulate the team on yet another excellent month and wish everyone on behalf of the NMDC family happy festivities," NDMC's chairman-cum-managing director Sumit Deb said.
Tags: #iron ore #Ministry of Steel #National Mineral Development Corporation #NMDC
first published: Nov 3, 2021 03:45 pm

