you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC iron ore prices remain flat in August; output jumps 37% in July

NMDC has kept the prices of lump ore and fines unchanged at Rs 3,100 per tonne and Rs 2,860 per tonne, respectively, with effect from August 3, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

State-run miner NMDC on August 16 announced no change in its iron ore prices for August month and reported a 37 percent jump in production to 1.95 million tonne in July 2019 compared to 1.42 million tonnes in the year-ago month.

"The prices effective from August 3, 2019, are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes," NMDC said in a separate filing.

The company on June 29 had fixed the rates of lump ore and fines at Rs 3,100 per tonne and Rs 2,860 per tonne, respectively, with effect from the same day.

In a separate filing, the company informed the bourses that its iron ore production rose by 37 percent to 1.95 million tonne in July 2019 compared to 1.42 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Sales during the month under review were at 2.41 million tonnes (MT), showing a growth of 24 percent compared to 1.94 MT in July 2018, the filing said.

Shares of the company dropped 1.77 percent to close at Rs 102.80 on BSE.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's single-largest iron ore producer. It produces about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from three mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, NMDC is involved in the exploration of minerals including copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands etc.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Ministry of Steel #NMDC

