Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India Q1 profit drops 22 % to Rs 284 crore in June quarter

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 362.52 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

NLC India Ltd on August 6 reported a 21.7 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 283.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 362.52 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to the BSE.

The company's consolidated income declined to Rs 2,330.69 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 2,559.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its power generation and power sale during the quarter stood at 5,059.11 million units (MU) and 4,305.91 MU, respectively, compared with 4,883.91 MU and 4,111.89 MU in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

NLC India said it commissioned 163 MW solar power during the quarter, taking its renewable foot print to 857.56 MW at the end of quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Renewable power generation during the quarter was at 291.89 MU as against 116.53 MU in the corresponding quarter of previous year, the statement said.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets #NLC India Ltd

