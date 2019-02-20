App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan to oppose having same chairman as Renault: Report

Renault and its largest shareholder French state are pushing for Jean-Dominique Senard to take up the chairmanship at the Japanese company.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Nissan Motor Co Ltd's independent committee on governance is expected to recommend against the company having the same chairman as Renault SA, the Financial Times reported on February 20, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Renault and its largest shareholder French state are pushing for Jean-Dominique Senard to take up the chairmanship at the Japanese company, the report said.

Senard was appointed chairman of the French automaker in late January, and is also expected to be named to Nissan's board, given Renault's 43 percent stake. The Japanese automaker holds a 15 percent, non-voting stake in the French firm.

Renault and Nissan were not immediately available for comments.

 
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 09:27 am

