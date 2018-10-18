Nissan to drive global range under own brand in India, develop new cars for Datsun

Struggling Japanese automotive brand Nissan is looking to reboot its India operations by positioning itself as a premium brand by incorporating models from its international range as well as those developed in India.

With help from 8,000 engineers stationed at its research centre in Chennai, Nissan's international range is being tuned to suit Indian tastes.

Its low-cost brand Datsun will make full use of the engineering centre to develop ground up new products for India and similar markets.

The first of such changes will be witnessed in January when the Yokohama-headquartered company commercially launches the Kicks sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Although Kicks is popular outside India, the model is being given a significant makeover for India. The latest version of the SUV will be larger and more spacious than the international version. It will get interiors that promise to be premium than the models sold overseas.

Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said, "With Nissan, we have the global portfolio and we want to take more from the global portfolio into India and obviously the new versions of it. We will modify them for the Indian market and do something extra. With Datsun, we will get something very new and we are very excited about it. We now have a very distinct strategy for both and all this will lead to focus on profitability."

The former Skoda India head, who joined Nissan a year ago was talking on the sidelines of unveiling the Kicks. While price details of the SUV will be revealed at the time of launch, the Kicks will compete with Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and the Mahindra Scorpio.

Nissan followed the strategy of sharing platforms and other parts with Renault for new product development. But the strategy did not pay off with products of both companies eating into each other. The Renault Duster for instance uses the same platform as the Nissan Terrano.

"There is always the sharing of some product technology in every alliance. But there has to be a clear differentiation between them. Whatever product you get will have the Nissan DNA," Kuehl added.

Electric vehicles are also on Nissan's India plans and the carmaker will launch its first product in the fourth quarter of this year. It will launch the electric car Leaf and initially target the commercial segment of buyers. The electric vehicle will not come cheap as it is priced at 30,000 euros (Rs 25.4 lakh).

Further, Kuehl added that there could be a possibility of bringing the technology of petrol-powered electric cars to India, but it depends on the central government's decision on accepting innovation and providing grants.

Nissan has developed a new powertrain called e-Power which combines the power of electric motor with that of a petrol generator. The petrol engine never drives the wheels, it only charges the battery which then supplies the power to drive the vehicle under this technology.