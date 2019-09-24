Nissan recalls 1.3 million vehicles to fix backup camera display

The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards.
Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the US, Canada and other countries to fix a problem with backup camera displays.
The recall covers most of the Nissan and Infiniti model lineups from the 2018 and 2019 model years.
The company says in government documents posted on September 24 that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn't visible.
Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting October 21.