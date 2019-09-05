App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan India appoints Rakesh Srivastava as Managing Director

Srivastava joins Nissan from JSW Group where he worked as Director, in charge of electric vehicle development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Japanese automaker Nissan on September 5 said it has appointed Rakesh Srivastava as Managing Director of its Indian operations. Srivastava will report to Sinan Ozkok, President of Nissan India Operations.

Nissan sells a range of models in India including Kicks and Terrano SUVs. It also sells models under the Datsun brand.

"With his rich experience and deep understanding of the Indian market, I am confident he will strengthen our sales and marketing functions and deliver our customer-centric strategy," Ozkok said in a statement.

Close

Srivastava joins Nissan from JSW Group where he worked as Director, in charge of electric vehicle development.

related news

Prior to that, Srivastava has held senior management positions at Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki.

Nissan's leadership in technology and innovation will be a key driver and differentiator towards delivering value and aspiration to customers in this competitive market, Srivastava added.

The company has been struggling with leadership in its Indian operations. In June this year, Thomas Kuehl resigned as President of Nissan India after taking over the responsibility in October 2017.

Last year, Jerome Saigot had resigned as Managing Director for Indian operations to pursue a career outside the group.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Companies #India #Nissan

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.