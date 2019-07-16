Nirma redux: Is HUL's new fabric wash aimed at Future Group's Voom?

Q1. First introduced in test markets in 1946 with national distribution reached in 1949, it was touted as "America's Washday Favorite". It quickly gained dominance in the market, dwarfing the sales of its own products (such as Ivory Snow) as well as the competition. Originally, it was a white powdered solid, but the brand line was later expanded to include a liquid form. Which famous brand are we talking about?

After almost three decades, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is set to introduce its new laundry brand in the market, reports The Economic Times. This comes after HUL’s shelf space in the segment was reduced by nearly a third by the Future Group’s line of liquid and powder detergent products.

In 1988, it had launched Wheel to take on Nirma, which had dislodged the then ruling Surf as the preferred choice among middle and lower middle-class Indian households.

The new liquid detergent product is expected to be launched by next month, the article quotes sources as saying. This will be HUL’s fifth fabric wash brand among its other detergents like Rin, Surf Excel and Sunlight, which are all household names in India, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s Rs 24,000 crore laundry market.

However, HUL’s newest entrant will cost around Rs 350, almost double the price of Future’s Voom, which costs Rs 150. Even P&G’s start liquid detergent Ariel is priced lower at Rs 225. While Future Group’s Voom is being sold across its fashion stores like FBB, Brand Factory and Central, HUL’s product will make its appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week next month.

The company is hoping to score extra points as its product would fall among the environment friendly range of goods. The ingredients are reportedly plant-based and ethically sourced with products packed using recyclable material. The product is being packaged and presented as an eco-friendly one in a market where a gradual consumer switch to cleaner, less harsh and environment safe products is being observed.

Earlier this year, Unilever launched its newest line of vegan, plant-based homecare products in the US. The brand being launched by HUL in the Indian market is part of this range.