App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nikhil Nanda appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts

Escorts will create products and solutions which will transform agriculture by empowering farmers with mechanised, precision-based autonomous technology and partner nation to build smart and safe infrastructure, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Farm and construction equipment maker Escorts today appointed Nikhil Nanda as the Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of the company to succeed his father Rajan Nanda who passed away earlier this week after a brief illness.

The company's board unanimously appointed Nikhil as the Chairman and MD to succeed his late father, Escorts said in a statement.

"I am aware that an enormous responsibility, with a great legacy, has been entrusted on me...I am confident that with board's guidance and our engineering strength we will continue to live up to the expectations across stakeholders," Nikhil said.

Escorts will create products and solutions which will transform agriculture by empowering farmers with mechanised, precision-based autonomous technology and partner nation to build smart and safe infrastructure, he added.

Nikhil, who is an alumnus of Wharton Business School, Philadelphia, has been a key member of the company's board since 1997.

Rajan, who died at the age of 76, had joined Escorts in 1965 and took over the reins of the company when his father and founder chairman H P Nanda stepped down in 1994 after a 50-year long innings.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Escorts

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.