Nike's corporate offices closed for week-long mental health break

"Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work," Matt Marrazzo, a senior manager at Nike, said.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
A customer is reflected in a shop window decorated with Nike store logo at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow (File image)

A customer is reflected in a shop window decorated with Nike store logo at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow (File image)

US-based apparel giant Nike has decided to keep corporate offices closed this week to allow its employees to "prioritise mental health". The move comes a week ahead of the employee's return to office.

Matt Marrazzo, a senior manager of the Oregan-headquartered company, had announced on LinkedIn that Nike's offices would remain closed for the entire week beginning from August 30.

"Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work," Marrazzo said.

"It's not just a 'week off' for the team... it's an acknowledgment that we can prioritise mental health and still get work done," he added.

The week-long holiday, however, would be granted only to the employees of Nike's corporate offices. Workers at the retail outlets would continue to report to work.

Also Read | This Indian company announces ‘Netflix and chill’ holiday for staff to watch Money Heist

Notably, Nike has been a top performer despite the onset of the pandemic, with its stock surging by 18 percent since the start of the year and falling only marginally behind &P 500’s 20 percent return over the same period of time.

"It's times like this that I'm so grateful to be a part of this team. In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane," Marazzo added.

"This past year has been rough - we're all human! and living through a traumatic event! - but I'm hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the culture of work moving forward (sic)," he further stated on LinkedIn.

Similar to Nike, a couple of companies in India have decided to provide a much-needed break to their employees. Social commerce startup Meesho has announced a companywide break from November 4 to 14 for all its employees to unwind after the festive season sale.

Jaipur-based firm Verve Logic has announced a ‘Netflix and Chill’ holiday for all employees on September 3 to watch the fifth season of Money Heist that will release on Netflix on the same day. "...we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work’,” the company's CEO Abhishek Jain said in a message to his employees.
Tags: #Companies #mental health #Nike
first published: Aug 31, 2021 06:52 pm

