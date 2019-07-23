App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT Tech Q1 turns soft, net profit slides 11%

Digital revenue accounted for about 34 percent for the quarter ended June 2019 with year-on-year growth of 46 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NIIT Technologies registered consolidated net profit of Rs 83.4 crore, down 11 percent year-on-year for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 93.8 crore for the comparable quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.7 percent to Rs 962.7 crore for the April to June 2019 quarter, from Rs 824.9 crore for the same quarter in 2018.

Close

On sequential basis, the company's revenue went down by 1 percent and net profit down by 18.28 percent.

Its total order intake for the quarter was $395 million, executable over the period of next 12 months.

While the verticals travel and transportation, insurance and banking and financial services improved, other verticals growth declined by 11 percent on account of sale of the geographic information system (GIS) vertical business.

Digital revenue accounted for about 34 percent for the quarter ended June 2019 with year-on-year growth of 46 percent.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NIIT Technologies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.