NIIT Tech Q1 turns soft, net profit slides 11%

NIIT Technologies registered consolidated net profit of Rs 83.4 crore, down 11 percent year-on-year for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 93.8 crore for the comparable quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.7 percent to Rs 962.7 crore for the April to June 2019 quarter, from Rs 824.9 crore for the same quarter in 2018.

On sequential basis, the company's revenue went down by 1 percent and net profit down by 18.28 percent.

Its total order intake for the quarter was $395 million, executable over the period of next 12 months.

While the verticals travel and transportation, insurance and banking and financial services improved, other verticals growth declined by 11 percent on account of sale of the geographic information system (GIS) vertical business.

Digital revenue accounted for about 34 percent for the quarter ended June 2019 with year-on-year growth of 46 percent.