New normal | How office cafeteria will look like in post-coronavirus time

India’s biggest corporate houses prepare to gradually transition back from the Work From Home (WFH) model they have followed over recent weeks. So, reopening cafeterias for staff use while being fully compliant with the latest protocols around social distancing, enhanced safety and hygiene across the entire value chain of F&B operations is a key priority.

Companies are accepting that the new normal- which mostly comprises guidelines and protocols- is here to stay.

Most offices are cutting the number of desks, building an Aarogya Setu like in-house app, changing the desk layouts or even using data to maintain social distancing at cafes to ensure safety of employees.

Sensing the demand for digital cafeterias, HungerBox, an institutional food-tech company has unveiled a solution based on FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) and WHO guidelines, and the GOI’s Aarogya Setu App to make cafeteria operations COVID-19 safe.

A fully-functioning digital cafeterias were an option earlier. But, now with COVID-19, it has become a necessity.

Founded in 2016 by Sandipan Mitra and Uttam Kumar, HungerBox platform has handled more than 200 million orders so far. It serves more than 130 clients and manages 535 cafeterias’ in 24 cities in the corporate, education, healthcare, tech park, mall & multiplex sectors.

“The HungerBox ‘COVID-19 Safe solution’ follows a five-pronged approach which envelops aspects such as technology, user connect and communication, WHO-prescribed supervisor training and enhanced protocols for kitchen and cafeteria operations including rigorous checks on operations personnel and a tech-led monitoring system that encompasses a 360 degree view of cafeteria operations,” Sandipan Mitra, CEO and Co-Founder of HungerBox.

“While cafés receive a constant flow of users through the day, our data shows that cafeterias in an institutional setting experience a peak flow at 1:17 pm. Apart from the crowding, cash transactions can also result in an increased risk of transmission of the virus. We have worked with our clients to co-create this solution to decongest café’s, implement enhanced safety measures and operational procedures in line with the latest FSSAI guidelines to mitigate risks and minimise food contamination and risk of the COVID-19 transmission,” said Mitra.

Players from restaurant business and malls too, have felt the necessity to adopt such solutions, Mitra said.

Transformed cafeteria

Lunchtime won’t look the same in cafeterias once your resume work. Just when you enter the cafeteria there will be a screen outside the cafeteria displaying real time data on the number of people present in the cafeteria.

To maintain social distancing, only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter depending on the size of the cafeteria.

For placing the order there will be no menu cards now but you have to place the order through an app.

To eliminate the risk of virus transmission due to cash handling, payment will only be accepted through digital platforms such as Paytm or Google Pay.

After the payment is executed, the order number will be allotted. Once the order is ready, the screen inside the cafeteria will display the number and you can go and collect the order.

There will be no plastic plates or spoons but you will have to eat and throw plates and bowls and Styrofoam glasses for drinking water.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to sit with a bunch of your office colleagues anymore because on a table of six only three people leaving an alternate seat will be allowed.

Once you are done with your meal, either get your own water bottle or drink water from sensor-based taps.

For washing your hands too, there will be sensor-based taps and soap dispensers.

How will the cafeteria kitchen be?

The food-tech company has also implemented improved safety protocols inside the kitchen as well as in the cafeterias. Only those ‘fit to work’ and handle food will be allowed to operate as Café Experience Managers.

Regular temperature screening of staff and monitoring of compliance to food safety standards at the kitchen, food counters and cafeteria are executed.

Material handling, food preparation, kitchen hygiene standards and food transportation with 11 different records are being maintained at kitchens.These include several logs for sanitisation, cooking temperature, cleaning checklists for premises, etc.